Solung to be a low-key event this year

RUKSIN, Aug 31: The celebration of Solung festival this year will be a low-key affair, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival will be celebrated in a symbolic manner in East Siang, and there will be no community programmes or cultural presentations during the festival. The celebration will be confined to homes only, informed the festival celebration committees.

“The festival rituals will be performed here, maintaining the Covid-19 protocol,” said Ruksin Solung-Mopin Celebration Committee secretary Omir Tatin.

Solung is the main agriculture-based festival of the Adi community.