ITANAGAR, Aug 31: The Ziro Festival of Music (ZFM) will not take place in September this year.

Festival director Bobby Hano said, “We are not even sure if it will happen in 2020.”

A crowd puller, the ZFM, held in Lower Subansiri HQ Ziro every September, is one of the most popular outdoor music festivals held in the Ziro valley.

The festival, which started in 2012, showcases the independent music scene in India and across the world, and is one of the most sought-after festivals.