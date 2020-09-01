Online refresher course for coaches, instructors commences

RONO HILLS, Aug 31: A six-day online refresher course for the coaches and instructors of the Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA), organized by Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) physical education department’s Centre of Excellence for Sports Science, began here on 31 August.

Experts and sports scientists from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and other speakers from across the country will conduct courses on various topics related to high-performance sports.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, who attended the inaugural programme, spoke about the importance and role of coaches and trainers in the sports ecosystem.

He said the hard work of the coaches and the trainers are reflected in the performance of the players under them.

Prof Kushwaha informed that RGU is introducing various sports courses/programmes, such as MSc in sports physiology, sports biomechanics, strength training and conditioning, and MA in sports.

Dr Shailendra Kumar Sinha, a former sports scientist who has an experience of more than 25 years, spoke on the role of sports science and sports technology in high-performance sports.

“These days countries cannot perform at elite level unless they are equipped with scientific knowledge and support,” he opined.

“If the SAA adopts scientific approach and defines priority sports, like combat sports and sports related to strength and power, there will be a visible result with active training and support of the coaches,” opined Dr Sinha.

SAA Director Gumnya Karbak, Sports Director Tadar Appa, HoD Dr Anil Mili, joint course coordinator Dr Tadang Minu and course coordinator Dr Vivek Kumar Singh also spoke.

Former scientist at the SAI, Kolkata, Dr Shailendra Sinha, the SAA director, the sports director, Assistant Sports Director Karbia Dodum, DSO Nada Apa, officers and officials from the sports directorate and the SAA, resource persons from across the country, and faculty members of RGU’s physical education department attended the inaugural session conducted in the virtual mode.