Central team visits flood-affected dists

ROING, Sep 1: A seven-member inter-ministerial central team on Tuesday visited flood-affected areas in Lower Dibang Valley district.

Headed by Home Ministry Joint Secretary (FFR) KB Singh, the team inspected the damages caused by the recent floods at the Dibang bridge point, Bomjir, and the 10-km bridge point of the Sisiri river.

Later, the DC submitted a report on the infrastructural damages caused by the recent floods in the district to the visiting team. The damages were assessed by the PWD, the WRD, the PHED and the power department.

The other members of the central team are RD Ministry Deputy Secretary Sailesh Kumar, Sugarcane Development Director Dr Man Singh, Central Electricity Authority Assistant Director Pawan Kumar Gupta, Central Water Commission (Shillong) SE Abhishek Sinha, MoRTH Itanagar Regional Office EE Vishal Pandey, and the finance ministry’s expenditure department consultant Rai Bahadur Kaul.

During the visit, the central team was accompanied by MLA Gum Tayeng, Disaster Management Secretary Dani Salu, Disaster Management Director Atul Tayeng, Deputy Commissioner Mitali Namchoom, ADC Rujjum Rakshap and

Assistant Disaster Management Director Nob Tsering. (DIPRO)

Our Pasighat correspondent adds: Later in the day, the central team visited flood affected areas in Mebo subdivision in East Siang district.

The team, accompanied by the state’s disaster management department’s secretary and director, visited various places in Siluk, Namsing and Borguly villages, where massive soil erosion by the Siang on its left bank occurred during the recent floods.

The team also met the East Siang DC in the evening.

The team is scheduled to visit Yagrung circle near Pasighat to inspect the damages caused by the Poglek river during the recent flood.