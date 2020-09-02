Speaker seeks upgrading of BSNL service in Shi-Yomi

ITANAGAR, Sep 1: Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona in a letter to union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday apprised him of the “erratic” BSNL network in Shi-Yomi district, and sought an upgrade of the service.

“I write… to bring to your kind knowledge about the erratic BSNL service in Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh and to seek your kind blessings in resolving the issue for ensuring better connectivity in the area,” Sona said in the letter.

Shi-Yomi currently has BSNL 2G mobile service, connected via satellite, in Mechuka, Tato and Monigong. However, due to poor signal and heavy congestion, the BSNL subscribers are unable to communicate smoothly with their contacts.

The government establishments and the defence personnel depend solely on the BSNL for communication and office works, the letter read. “Moreover, it is pertinent to mention that there is no internet service.”

Stating that laying an optical fibre network is the only way to resolve the connectivity issue in the district, the speaker requested the union minister to approve adequate fund for laying optical fibre upto Mechuka and Monigong to bring 4G connectivity in the areas.

Stating that the laying of the optical fibre network may take some time, the speaker requested the union minister to meanwhile approve upgrading of the bandwidth of the existing 2G mobile service in the district to 3G for the time being to overcome the network issues. (Speaker’s PR Cell)