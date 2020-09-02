Deworming drive organized

HAYULIANG, Sep 1: Two hundred livestock, including pigs, goats, cattle and mithun were dewormed during a drive organized by the Anjaw KVK for the farmers of Metengliang, Tafraliang, Panchliang, Bijiliang, Khupa and Amliang villages in Anjaw district.

The deworming drive was conducted to control the parasitic load and minimize economic losses during the rainy season and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The KVK’s animal science expert Dr Santosh Kumar explained to the farmers the types of external and internal, especially gastrointestinal, parasites.

The present climatic condition, with high rainfall, humid weather and moderate temperature in the hilly regions favours fast multiplication and dissemination of parasites. Livestock reared under the traditional and semi-domesticated systems are therefore more constantly exposed to parasitic infestation.

“Therefore, technical knowledge of the signs and symptoms of parasitic infestation and adoption of scheduled deworming programme is more beneficial, rather than annual or biannual,” the KVK stated in a release.

To make parasite management sustainable and cost-effective, Dr Kumar demonstrated the method of integrated parasite management using anthelmintics.