Skill development trg underway

KOLORIANG, Sep 1: Seventy unemployed youths are participating in a skill development programme under the border area development fund, inaugurated here by Kurung Kumey DC Kento Riba on Tuesday.

The DC advised the trainees to be sincere, and to avail the government’s initiatives for the youths in trades like basic computer, embroidery, house wiring, electrician, plumbing, etc.

DPO Sangha Babung advised the participants to utilize the opportunity to improve their skills, and said “the trainings will be imparted on pre- and post-stocking measures.”

Manghi Welfare Society convenor Damin Takiak also spoke. Koloriang ADC Nabam Tajik also attended the inaugural function. (DIPRO)