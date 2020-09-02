State records 100 new Covid-19+ve cases

K/Kumey reports first case

ITANAGAR, Sep 1: The state recorded 100 new Covid-19 positive cases on Tuesday, with Kurung Kumey district recording its first case.

Sixteen of the total new cases are symptomatic.

Thirty-five cases were reported in the Itanagar capital region (ICR). These include nine cases from the TRIHMS, nine from the Banderdewa check gate, seven from the paid quarantine facility/testing centre in Itanagar, four from the Covid care centre in the zoo area, two from the RKMH, one from the state quarantine facility in Lekhi, two from the Kurung Kumey check gate and one from the Kra Daadi check gate.

Papum Pare registered 14 cases on the day. Six of the cases were detected at the Kimin check gate, five at the Gumto check gate and three at the Hollongi check gate.

In Changlang, six cases are returnees from Agartala, three are CRPF returnees from the ICR, and one is a Madhya Pradesh returnee of the Assam Rifles (AR).

East Kameng reported five cases among returnees from the ICR and Assam. One other is an ICR returnee of the IRBn, and one is a primary contact.

Three returnees from Assam tested positive at the Ruksin check gate in East Siang, while three others were reported from a quarantine facility.

Four cases were reported from the ITBP in Dirang in West Kameng, besides one case from the general hospital in Bomdila.

All five cases in Anjaw are GREF personnel, who are also primary contacts.

Of the five cases detected in Tawang, four are ITBP personnel detected in QF and one is a driver who tested positive at the check gate.

Upper Siang registered three cases in the GREF, while one other case is an APSTS driver who tested positive at the check gate.

Tirap reported two cases among CRPF personnel and one in the AR.

One case each was reported from Lower Siang (primary contact), Lower Dibang Valley (Assam returnee), West Siang (military), Kra Daadi (Kurung Kumey check gate), Kurung Kumey (check gate) and Lohit (check gate).

Meanwhile, 94 people were discharged on Tuesday, with 23 in Tawang and 22 in West Kameng.