148 Covid-19+ve cases reported, 96 recover

ITANAGAR, Sep 2: The state recorded 148 Covid-19 positive cases on Wednesday, of whom five are symptomatic cases.

Ninety-six Covid-19 patients recovered on the same day.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) recorded 31 positive cases. Of these, 11 were reported from the TRIHMS, Naharlagun, 10 from the Banderdewa check gate, four from the RKHM, Itanagar, and two each from Niba Hospital, Naharlagun, and the paid quarantine testing centre, Itanagar. One case each was detected at the SQF in Lekhi and the CCC-SOA in the zoo area in Itanagar.

Tirap reported 28 cases, of whom 26 are CRPF personnel and two are healthcare workers.

All 20 cases reported from Leparada are GREF personnel.

Of the 18 cases detected in West Siang, 14 are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier, while four are returnees from Assam and the ICR.

Tawang recorded 14 cases, nine of whom are military personnel who tested positive in quarantine facility, while two are a driver and a handyman, one is an ITBP man, and two are returnees from Assam.

Papum Pare reported six cases, of whom four tested positive at the Hollongi check gate and two at the Gumto check gate.

West Kameng also reported six positive cases. All of them are military personnel detected at the military hospital in Dahung.

All five cases detected in Upper Subansiri are GREF personnel.

Changlang reported four cases. All are Assam Rifles personnel.

East Siang reported three cases, of whom two tested positive at the Ruksin check gate while the other tested positive at the BPGH in Pasighat.

Namsai recorded two cases. Both are returnees from Dibrugarh who tested positive at the check gate.

Two cases were detected in Lower Dibang Valley. One is a returnee from the ICR while the other tested positive at the flu clinic in the district hospital in Roing.

Longding also reported two cases. Both are APP personnel returnees from the ICR.

Kurung Kumey also reported two persons who tested positive at the check gate.

Two cases were reported from Lohit also. One is a military man and the other tested positive at the check gate.

One case each was reported from Upper Siang (Assam returnee), Lower Subansiri (Assam returnee) and Lower Siang (GREF person).