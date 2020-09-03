Central team visits flood-affected areas in E/Siang

PASIGHAT, Sep 2: The seven-member inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) headed by Home Ministry Joint Secretary (FFR) KB Singh on Wednesday visited various flood-affected areas in East Siang district.

The team, accompanied by officers from the state’s disaster management department, inspected Yagrung circle, which was ravaged by the Poglek Korong river during the recent flood.

Later, the IMCT inspected Komlighat on the right bank of the Siang river as well as in Pasighat.

East Siang DC Kinny Singh briefed the central team on the damages to water and power supplies, wet rice fields, roads, etc, caused by the Poglek river.

The DC and WRD EE Gonong Pertin further apprised the team of the need to strengthen flood protection measures and replace the 20-year-old anti-erosion boulder spurs as erosion and flooding by the Siang and the Sibo-Korong rivers threaten the low-lying areas of Pasighat township during monsoon.

It is pertinent to mention that, during a meeting with the IMCT, Disaster Management Secretary Dani Salu said that the state suffered heavy losses, including human lives, because of floods caused by unprecedented rainfall this year.

The central team was accompanied by Salu, Disaster Management Director Atul Tayeng, Assistant Director Nob Tsering, DDMO Genden Tsomu, and departmental engineers. (DIPRO)