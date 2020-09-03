‘Compensate TAH beneficiaries as per approved rate’

ITANAGAR, Sep 2: Claiming that landowners affected by the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) project in Kamle district have not been properly compensated, the All Kamle District Students’ Union has requested the state government to provide the beneficiaries compensation as per the approved rate.

In a representation to the chief minister, the AKDSU on Monday stated: “The public notice in the office of the Kamle deputy commissioner vide No DC/KAMLLM-09/2019-20 Vol-II/TAH (Potin to Bopi), dated the 6th of August 2020, for claim and objection in continuation to the re-verification from km 78.555 to km 149.440 (Pamluk to Bopi) under Kamle district has disappointed everyone again. It was incorrect as actual beneficiaries were remarked as ‘compensation oriented structure’ and ‘excess payment’ against their genuine assets and structures. It is unfair on the poor land affected people.”

It also appealed to the state government to provide compensation to the beneficiaries “as per the approved rate against the details of assessment done in presence of land affected beneficiaries during the thrice assessments in the year 2014 including re-assessment in the year 2015 and 2019 without depriving the genuine beneficiaries.”