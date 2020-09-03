GoAP issues state-specific Covid-19 SOPs

ITANAGAR, Sep 2: As per the new standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the government of Arunachal, returnees will no longer be compulsorily quarantined in the state.

Addressing media persons on Wednesday, Health Secretary P Parthiban informed that the state government has worked out new SOPs based on the SOP issued by the government of India.

“The government of India has given clear instruction that movement of people and goods between states and within the state has to be made free. But the Arunachal government has decided to continue with testing of returnees at the check gates. However, there will be relaxation for people who come to the state on work and return after spending a few hours,” he said.

Also, asymptomatic Covid-19 positive patients can opt for home isolation. “But the patients can go for home isolation only if they have a separate room and bathroom at their home. The health department will put a signage outside the house, warning visitors. A medical officer will monitor the home isolation positive case,” the health secretary said.

However, symptomatic patients will continue to be treated at the DCHC and the Covid hospital.

Further, rapid antigen tests (RAT) will no longer be free.

“Charges have been fixed for RAT. However, it is free for elders, children below 10 years, and BPL card holders,” Parthiban said. He also informed that the government has ordered more antigen test kits.

“The antigen test was started in the month of July. On an average, our requirement is 80,000 kits per month. We are expecting more kits to arrive in the next few days. There has been a delay in the arrival of kits because of the massive demands across the country,” he said.

The health secretary also informed that people stepping out of home without wearing masks will be fined Rs 500, and those who spit in public places will be fined Rs 200.