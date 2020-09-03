Partygoers test Covid-19+ve in Aalo, admin draws flak

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Sep 2: At least 13 people who attended a ‘DJ night’ event at Cozy Bar in West Siang HQ Aalo reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Sources in Aalo informed that unauthorized ‘DJ nights’ had been going on throughout the month without being noticed by the district administration. It is said that last Saturday night also there was a ‘DJ night’ and a ‘musical nite’ in the vicinity of Cozy Bar.

In the current case, the owner of Cozy Bar reportedly developed Covid-19 symptoms and later tested positive.

Sources informed that all the 13 people who tested positive had attended the ‘DJ night’ event and went on a picnic the next day.

Last Saturday, a ‘musical nite’ had been organized by the Bili Bolo Boys at Numgo Rigo resort near Cozy Bar. However, when contacted, one of the organizing members of the ‘musical nite’ claimed that they organized the event while strictly observing the SOPs.

The organizing member informed that 46 people attended the party, and that most of them were Canara Bank’s staffers. He claimed that all those who attended the event at the resort tested negative on Wednesday.

The district administration drew serious flak after the report of the partygoers testing positive went viral. Sources in the West Siang administration confirmed the report.

Deputy Commissioner Moki Loyi did not respond to queries sent to him by this daily on WhatsApp.