ANINI, Sep 3: The All Idu Mishmi Students’ Union (AIMSU) has announced a 12-hour bandh in the “twin district of Dibang Valley” on 4 September.

“The said bandh has been initiated against the NHPC Ltd and the state government for maintaining lackadaisical attitude towards compensation matter,” the AIMSU said in a letter to the Dibang Valley deputy commissioner. (DIPRO)