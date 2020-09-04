Family of Corona warrior late Sangpuia Tayo gets Rs 50 lakhs

NAMSAI, Sep 3: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein handed over a ‘Corona warriors insurance’ amount of Rs 50,00,000 to the family of late Sangpuia Tayo through a virtual meeting with the NIC office in Lohit HQ Tezu on Thursday.

Tayo, a contingency driver attached with the zonal general hospital in Tezu, lost his life in a road accident on 4 July at Lathao while performing Covid-19 duty.

The DCM offered condolences to the bereaved family, and assured to extend all possible help.

Health Minister Alo Libang, who also attended the virtual meeting, applauded the frontline workers of Lohit district for “successfully treating and discharging the first Covid-19 patient of Arunachal, which has paved the way and encouraged the rest of the state to take up Covid-19 cases without hesitation.”

While releasing the insurance amount to the family, Libang informed that “this is the first Corona warrior insurance in the whole of Northeast region that has been provided to the next of kin of the corona warrior who lost his life in the line of Covid-19 duty.”

Lohit DMO Dr S Chai Pul expressed gratitude to all concerned “for quick processing and delivery of insurance amount to the bereaved family.” The insurance amount has been transferred by the New India Insurance Co Ltd, Guwahati (Assam), to the bank account of late Tayo’s wife.

The deceased’s mother, Siam Thanggi thanked all concerned for helping the family in its hour of distress.

Lohit DC Prince Dhawan was also present at the virtual meeting. (DCM’s PR Cell)