[Pisi Zauing]

CHANGLANG, Sep 3: In view of the new guidelines of Unlock 4, all the government officers and officials who had been deputed since March on Covid-19 duties at the Namchick and the Namdang check gates and at the quarantine centres in Changlang district have been withdrawn.

However, the medical and health staffs will continue to be engaged at the check gates, quarantine facilities and Covid care centres across the district, DC Dr Devansh Yadav stated in an order.