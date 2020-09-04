MLA donates facemasks to frontline health workers

TAWANG, Sep 3: Local MLA Tsering Tashi and members of the BJYM’s Tawang district unit donated 3,500 N-95 facemasks and 1,000 bottles of 500 ml water each to the frontline health workers at the Khandro Drowa Tsangmu District Hospital here on Thursday.

MS Dr N Namshum received the donation in the presence of DC Sang Phuntsok, DMO Dr Wangdi Lama, BJYM Tawang unit president Phurpa Lama, and others.

The MLA discussed with the DC, the DMO and the IDSP DSO the management of the Covid care centre and isolation centres in view of the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases being detected.

The MLA and the officers later inspected the under-construction IPD ward and the nursing hostel. He also inspected the swab collection centre and the recently made operational ICU ward.

The MS informed the MLA and the DC about the receipt of some essential medical equipment for the eye OPD and other OPDs under the Mukhya Mantri Rogi Kalyan Kosh. (DIPRO)