IMC lodges FIR over edited VMD image

ITANAGAR, Sep 3: The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) has lodged an FIR at the police station here, seeking action against people who shared an edited photograph of the variable message display (VMD) in Ganga market.

The edited picture, which is making the rounds on social media, contains a derogatory word and a demand for immediate construction of the road.

IMC Joint CEO Tadar Tarang informed that such mischievous act has hurt the spirit of the people working under the IMC smart city project.

“Someone edited a picture of the Ganga market VMD and used a derogatory word. It is very wrong and such activities will discourage people working under the smart city project. Our control room is fully secure and there is no chance of any hacking of the system,” he said.

Tarang informed that the VMD system is used to display important messages of the government on earthquake, possible rainfall, etc.

On the question of the state capital being named as one of the dirtiest cities of India, Tarang said the IMC is working to address the issue.

“Due to the lack of a regular commissioner, the programmes and policies of the IMC were affected. But things are expected to get better in the future,” he said.