Libang launches ‘telemedicine hub’ at TRIHMS

NAHARLAGUN, Sep 4: Health Minister Alo Libang launched the ‘telemedicine hub’ at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here on Thursday.

The minister interacted with patients availing tele-consultation services from the community health centre in Mahadevpur, in Namsai district, and the health & wellness centre (HWC) in Siluk in East Siang district.

Speaking to reporters, Libang informed that the tele-consultation services will be enabled using e-sanjeevani, a doctor-to-doctor/nurse telemedicine system for Ayushman Bharat – Health & Wellness Centres (AB-HWC) and e-sanjeevani OPD by the health & family welfare ministry.

Currently, the HWC here has been connected with the services in Mahadevpur (Namsai), Wakro (Lohit), Hunli (Dibang Valley) and Maro (Upper Subansiri).

“This is a pilot project where a doctor will give consultancy and also prescribe medicines to patients, if required, with electronic generated signature through nursing officers and other health officials,” he said, adding that “the department will work on the connectivity issues and will probably install VSAT services in gram panchayats.”

Presenting a brief on the telemedicine hub, TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini said that as of now “the service will be only between doctors and health officials. However, there is a plan to expand the service where patients can directly contact doctors through an audio-video app.”

Doctors and other specialists will be available for consultation at the hub and patients visiting the HWC will be able to avail tele-consultation through the health & wellness officer/nursing officer.

“The service will be available six days a week from 9 am to 2 pm,” added Dr Jini.

State nodal officer (telemedicine) Dr Nabam Peter informed that the project is funded under the National Health Mission and is a pilot project to provide telemedicine services in four remote locations of Arunachal. He said it is funded through the chief minister’s relief fund and is under the direct supervision of the chief secretary.

DHS Dr M Lego, DFW Dr Emi Rumi, TRIHMS CMS Dr Hage Ambing and AB-HWC SNO Dr L Jampa, along with other officials of the health department were also present.