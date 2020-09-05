SEC prepared to conduct panchayat polls

ITANAGAR, Sep 4: The State Election Commission (SEC) is in readiness to conduct the long-pending panchayat polls and awaiting the state government’s nod to go ahead, a senior official said on Friday.

The SEC was prepared to hold the polls, pending since May 2018, in March-April this year, but the coronavirus lockdown caused inordinate delay, he said.

“Keeping in mind the suggestions of all stakeholders, including representatives of political parties, state government officials and medical professionals, it was decided to conduct

the elections only after the Covid-19 situation improves,” State Election Commissioner Hage Kojeen said.

He said the SEC in its recent internal meetings reviewed the pandemic scenario, and also took into consideration the recent local civic body polls held in Mizoram.

“The SEC has come up with standard operating procedures in tune with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India for conducting panchayat polls in Arunachal Pradesh,” Kojeen said.

The proposed schedule for the polls has been put forth to the state government along with the Covid-19 SOPs, he said. (PTI)