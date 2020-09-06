President’s award recipient Rai passes away

DAPORIJO, Sep 5: President’s award recipient in the field of education, Ratan Kumar Rai passed away on 29 August.

Born on 2nd April, 1941, late Rai is survived by his wife and two children.

The Alumni Association Government Higher Secondary School, Daporijo, Upper Subansiri has expressed sadness at the demise of its member.

“It is shocking to learn of the demise of our senior alumni member and president awardee late Rai. He was an eminent teacher and an excellent orator. In his death, the alumni association has lost a great teacher who always worked for the betterment of the schools. His outstanding contribution to the state’s education department will always be remembered,” the alumni association said in a release.

The alumni members extended their condolences and prayed to the almighty to give strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss.