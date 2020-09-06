Siang dist gets seven sanitisation vehicles

BOLENG, Sep 5: Seven sanitation vehicles were flagged off by MLA Ojing Tasing here in Siang district recently.

Tasing appreciated the effort put in by the district administration and UD & Housing department in keeping the town clean. He also urged upon the public to give unstinted cooperation in the management of municipal solid waste in the town.

Deputy Commissioner Rajeev Takuk requested all the households of the town to do their part by segregating the waste at household level for easy collection, transportation, treatment and disposal in scientific and environmental-friendly manner.

UD and Housing Division Executive Engineer Sonkoli Sonam informed the gathering that the scientific landfill site-cum-material recovery facility (MRF) will soon come up in Boleng and Pangin towns, which will lead to substantial improvement in the management of municipal solid waste in both towns.

He also informed that all the ground work, such as baseline survey, acquisition of land for landfill site-cum-MRF, training of officers and sanitary assistants, door-to-door awareness campaign for segregation of waste at household level etc are either complete or being done systematically to carry out the waste management in a scientific way.

He assured that with the increased attention being given by the state government towards solid waste management, there will be substantial improvement in the management of municipal solid waste in both the towns. (DIPRO)