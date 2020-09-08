Don’t get distracted

On Monday, India became the country with the second most number of Covid-19 cases. India recorded more than 90,000 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking its total above that of Brazil. The country now has the second largest number of confirmed cases in the world, 4,204,613, only behind the US. It has reported 71,642 deaths, the third highest in the world. The rise comes as the government continues to lift restrictions to try to boost an economy that cost millions of jobs when the virus hit in March. The Indian economy is in trouble and the country is officially into recession. The unemployment rate is at an all-time high. The Chinese have reportedly captured a large area in eastern Ladakh and the LAC continues to remain tense. But interestingly, none of these serious issues make it to the national media, which at present are obsessed with the suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The media is trying to distract the people by reporting on the Sushant Singh case and his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Rhea Choudary. The ruling BJP is using the media and its supporters like Kangana Ranaut to engage in diversionary tactics on the pertinent issues confronting the nation. The Modi government and its puppet allies in the media have unleashed a diabolical design of disinformation, distraction and diversion from the core issue. The union government is misleading the nation but no one is seeking accountability. The opposition voices have been virtually crushed by the media. The people of India should open their eyes and not allow the Modi government to wash away its mistakes by manufacturing lies and distracting the nation from the real issues.