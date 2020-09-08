Webinar on modern football coaching ends

ITANAGAR, Sep 7: The weeklong webinar on modern and scientific football coaching, organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) for the football coaches of the state, concluded on Monday.

Lead physiotherapist of Hyderabad FC (ISL) Dr Somesh Desai spoke on basic first aid and injury prevention on the last day of the webinar on Monday.

He spoke about the science behind injuries to players, and about preventive measures against injuries. Dr Desai emphasized on the importance of modern technologies to keep players injury-free, and on tackling medical tension on and off the field.

The All India Football Federation’s head of coach education, Savio Madeira also attended the webinar on the last day to encourage the local coaches.

Madeira spoke about the importance of coaches’ education in sports, particularly football, and asked the coaches to be smart and open to learning experiences.

“For ideal development of the game, all the aspects of it have to be taken forward side by side, and one of the most important among them is coach education,” he said during his brief session with the coaches and the APFA executive members.

He assured the APFA of all possible assistance in the days to come for development of coaching skills of the local football coaches.

Earlier, Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Abraham K Techi also joined the last session as a special guest to encourage the APFA’s initiative.

The APFA’s state coordinator Orin Lego thanked all the expert speakers and moderator of the webinar, Gumpe Rime, for their help in organizing the webinar.