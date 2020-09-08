Mini-marathon organized

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Sep 7: A mini-marathon themed ‘Run for fit and fit for India’ was organized by the Upper Subansiri district BJP unit here on 6 September.

Among others, the programme was attended by Dumporijo MLA Rode Bui and district BJP president Jili Jeram.

Bui said it is important to be healthy in order to serve the society, and asked the people to exercise and do yoga regularly to remain mentally and physically fit.

The mini-marathon started at New Market and ended at the GHSS ground here.