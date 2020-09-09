One more dies of Covid-19, MLA tests positive, speaker, DCM self-isolate

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Sep 8: A 41-year-old male died of Covid-19 on Monday. The person had been referred from the general hospital in West Kameng HQ Bomdila to the DCH, Itanagar. His condition deteriorated on the way, and he was taken to the Jamuguri hospital in Assam, where he passed away.

The total deaths due to Covid-19 now stand at nine in the state.

The dead body was taken back to Bomdila on Tuesday and was cremated there by the DA and the health team.

Meanwhile, MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom has posted on social media that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a message, he said he has tested positive and is “following all the necessary instruction advised by doctors.”

“I request everyone who has come in contact with me in the past few days to isolate themselves and get tested,” he said.

Speaker Pasang D Sona took to social media to announce that he underwent rapid antigen test for Covid-19 and tested negative.

“However, as a precautionary measure, and also as suggested by the doctor, I shall be in home isolation for five days and request everyone to refrain from visiting me,” he said.

Deputy CM Chowna Mein also said that he is going into self-isolation as he is a primary contact of Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, who tested positive in rapid antigen test on Tuesday.

The DCM appealed to all to avoid visiting his home. He said he would be in home isolation for the next five days.

Meanwhile, 221 people tested positive on Tuesday, with Papum Pare recording 66 cases.

Of the 66, ITBP personnel detected at quarantine facility (QF) accounted for 44.

Fifteen tested positive at the Gumto check gate and seven at the Hollongi check gate, through RDT-Ag tests.

The Itanagar capital region reported 60 cases, of whom 17 were reported from the paid quarantine testing centre, 15 from the Banderdewa check gate, 14 from the TRIHMS, and 11 from the RKMH, Itanagar.

Two were reported from the CCC-SOA in the zoo area here, and one was reported from the SQF in Lekhi.

East Siang reported 21 cases, including 13 primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier, while one is a secondary contact of a positive case detected earlier. Two are military and GREF personnel detected at QF, three are shopkeepers, and two tested positive at the Ruksin check gate.

A total of 17 districts reported fresh cases (see report) with 43 symptomatic cases. A total of 127 persons were discharged on Tuesday.