Teachers’ training prog organized

CHANGLANG, Sep 8: Thirty students alongside teachers from various schools participated in a programme on ‘Training of teachers towards science education and innovation in schools’, conducted by the Guwahati IIT’s faculty members at the DC office here on Tuesday.

The resource persons, from the IIT’s energy and design department, were Drs Harsh Chaturvedi and Charu Monga.

Chairing the meeting, DC Dr Devansh Yadav advised the teachers to “make optimal use of the training session, so as to make students well-equipped with IT and science in innovation-based trainings to give them an edge and also keeping them a step ahead while making future career choices.”

PowerPoint presentations on topics such as robotics, ideation and design thinking, emerging technologies like

virtual reality, 3D printing, kits for printed electronics, activities based on educational kits, training on using digital resources for teachers, and innovating at the grassroots level were presented during the programme.

The use of advanced science teaching kits was also demonstrated. (DIPRO)