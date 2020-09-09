Darka villagers renovate road

AALO, Sep 8: A dilapidated road which was being repaired by the villagers of Darka in West Siang district opened for vehicular traffic on Tuesday.

This road is considered the lifeline of the village as it connects vast areas of cultivation fields and important establishments in Darka village with Aalo town, besides shortening the distance by three kilometres.

The foundation stone for the steel bridge connecting the road was laid by the then chief minister Mukut Mithi in 2001 and the bridge was inaugurated by former chief minister Dorjee Khandu in 2008.

Since then, it was lying in a dilapidated condition as large portions of culverts and roads were eroded by rain over the years.

Finding no alternative, the Humgo-Rigo Dik Bogdo Committee

and the Darka Aalo Welfare Society decided to repair the stretch of the road voluntarily.

Different natures of manual work were assigned to Darka-I, Darka-II and Darka-III separately, under the chairmanship of Dui Ete, secretary Jumli Padu and HGB Jomgum Padu Padu.

Concrete pavements have been constructed in all vulnerable places and curves spanning 71.40 metres. Culverts have been constructed wherever needed, and the road has enough space for parking and crossing of vehicles. (DIPRO)