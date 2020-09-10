Increasing Covid cases and the need to stop public gathering

Post the assembly session, several MLAs and a minister, along with their personal staff have tested positive for Covid-19. It seems like many of them were infected during the assembly session conducted last month.

Considering the several cases of infection being reported from the assembly secretariat, one wonders whether it was right to conduct a session during the midst of a pandemic.

The number of Covid-19 cases is rising at an alarming rate, especially in the state capital. This is a matter of serious concern for every Arunachalee.

In another major blunder, the ruling BJP conducted its state executive meeting on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, state BJP chief Biyuram Wahge tested positive for Covid-19 immediately after the end of the meeting. The BJP should not have conducted such a meeting at this juncture knowing very well the present condition. They may claim that social distancing was maintained but going ahead with the meeting was wrong in many ways.

Learning from the fiasco, the political parties, as well as other NGOs, should not organize any kind of gathering until the Covid-19 situation improves in the state. With people failing to follow SOPs, the situation is turning grim in the state.

At this rate the infection is expected to spread at a much faster rate across the state.

Further, there are reports that the Covid care centre at Lekhi is almost full and may shortly run out of capacity. This is another worrying development. The state government will have to look into it on an urgent basis.