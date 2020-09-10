Training on cluster farm & nutritional kitchen gardening

PONGCHAU, Sept 9: Longding district Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) organized a training programme on ‘Cluster farm and nutritional kitchen gardening’ for the benefit of farmers of Pongchau block at the CO’s community hall here on Tuesday.

Longding KVK Head and Senior Scientist, A Kirankumar Singh apprised all the participants about the crops of economic importance which are to be grown under cluster farm. Dr Singh also spoke on the importance of nutritional kitchen gardening in order to get a balanced diet throughout the year to keep the immune system strong.

He emphasised on the use of locally available bio-pesticides for the control of insect pests and diseases.

Dr Singh also highlighted the activities conducted by the KVK for the welfare of the farmers and assured possible support in terms of critical inputs and technical knowhow as and when required.

Kanubari ADO Tumpi Lollen and Technical Consultant Tanni Rangkham also suggested using aromatic and other bio-pesticidal plant materials to control insect pests and diseases.

Longding DAO K Socia informed the farmers about possible support from the agriculture department and suggested that they follow the organic way of cultivation, while Pongchau BDO VK Gogoi suggested that farmers follow the systematic technical guidance given by the Longding KVK.

Earlier, attending the programme, Pongchau CO N Diyum asked all the participants to take advantage of the programme and clear their doubts about cluster farm.

A total of 54 participants, including farmers and government officials attended the programme.