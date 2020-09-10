1 APBn CO visits RGU to oversee NCC activities

RONO HILLS, Sep 9: New Commanding Officer of 1 APBn, Colonel Kaushal Kar, along with JCO hav DK Singh visited Rajiv Gandhi University for updates on the National Cadet Corps (NCC) activities as well as future plans.

Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha appreciated the success of the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ NCC camp in the campus and expressed the university’s readiness to support its activities.

During the meeting, it was decided that in the time of the pandemic, the NCC unit of RGU will organize a webinar on themes related to NCC for the benefit of cadets as well as common people.

Caretaker officers of NCC, Dr Vivek Singh and Dr Tadang Minu proposed establishing a shooting range facility in the university campus, besides creating provision for mountaineering course and other adventurous sports to provide opportunities to the cadets and students.

The commanding officer appreciated the idea and assured support from the NCC office.

RGU Registrar Prof Tomo Riba also assured all support related to NCC activities on the campus.