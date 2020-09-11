ANYA seeks early return of ‘abductees’

ITANAGAR, Sep 10: The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) on Thursday appealed to both the union and the state governments to ensure safe return of the five Arunachalee youths who were reportedly abducted by China’s People’s Liberation Army recently from Nacho circle of Upper Subansiri district, along the line of actual control.

In a press release, the association strongly condemned the Chinese foreign ministry’s statement claiming Arunachal as part of south Tibet.

“We strongly condemned such statement and advise the Chinese government to refrain from claiming notoriety. We are proud Indian and staunch nationalist,” said ANYA president Byabang Joram.