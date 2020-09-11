Horticulture field staffers trained

PASIGHAT, Sep 10: Nineteen horticulture field staffers from across Arunachal underwent a three-month-long first-batch ‘state level foundation training course’ which concluded at the horticulture training centre here in East Siang district on Thursday.

Thirty experts from the parent department and the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here imparted training on various subjects and technological developments in the horticulture and other sectors.

Addressing the valedictory function, CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika said such programmes develop the skills and knowledge of horticulturists.

“It boosts the efficiency and effectiveness and develops a sense of perfect behaviour in the working strategies, besides widening scopes to discharge duties in a proper and better manner,” he said.

Prof Hazarika gave away the certificates to the trainees.

HDOs Oter Gao (HQ) and Omi Tayeng (Mebo) shared their experiences with the trainees. They informed that the second-batch training would be conducted from 16 September onwards. (DIPRO)