AWWs trained in nutritional gardening

MAHADEVPUR, Sep 10: Forty-three anganwadi workers (AWW) participated in a training programme on ‘nutritional garden’, organized here by the Namsai KVK on Thursday.

The programme was organized under the nutri-sensitive agri resources and innovations (NARI) to promote nutritional gardening and child development in the district.

While Lekang CDPO SK Namshum encouraged the AWWs to develop nutritional gardens at the anganwadi centres, KVK Head Dr Debasis Sasmal urged the participants to “encourage 4-5-year-old students in nutritional garden at anganwadi centres,” and to develop kitchen gardens at home.

“Anganwadi centre is the main place where children start learning; they could learn about gardening of fruits and vegetables and have micro and macro nutri-thali at the centre itself, produced by them,” he said.

Agrometeorology scientist Bidyapati Ngangom spoke on how to develop a nutritional garden, covering fruits and vegetables, and on preparation of vegetable nursery beds. She also spoke about packaging and “practices of winter vegetables.”

Plant protection scientist Dr Madhumita Sonowal Bora presented a brief on insect pest and disease management in fruits and vegetables, and preparation of vermicompost using available resources from a kitchen garden.

Vegetables seeds were later distributed to all the participants.