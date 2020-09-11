FPS dealers trained in using ePoS device

YUPIA, Sep 10: A two-day training programme for fair price shop (FPS) dealers, prior to launching the ‘one nation, one ration card’ initiative in Papum Pare district, concluded here on 10 September.

The FPS dealers were trained in operating the ePoS (point of sale) device which will be deployed in the FPS’ to make ration transactions through Aadhaar-based authentication.

Eighty-seven ePoS machines were handed over to the FPS dealers, in the presence of DC Pige Ligu.

Earlier, on 9 September, Yupia ADC Tabang Bodung advised the FPS dealers to “embrace the technology-driven reform in PDS to ensure that beneficiaries get their rightful entitlements under the NFSA.”

DFCSO Honi Bayang informed that the firm for the project, M/s Linkwell Telesystems, has already placed a district coordinator to support the FPS dealers in operating the ePoS machines, and that all inspectors in their jurisdictions will be visiting the FPS dealers to ensure that the ePoS machines are deployed and operational to issue ration under the NFSA from September onwards.

Bayang informed that the people of other states who hold NFSA ration cards can avail ration in Papum Pare, “especially in areas with online connectivity, through the IMPDS module in the ePoS machines.” (DIPRO)