Agri dept taking measures to control pest attack in E/Siang

PASIGHAT, Sep 10: The agriculture department in East Siang district is taking all measures to control the pest attack on wet cultivation in the district’s Sille-Oyan circle.

District Agriculture Officer (DAO) Ajit Pao informed that the department has collected samples from the infested fields and identified the pest as being the white-backed hopper, a tiny louse-size insect.

The department is distributing chemical pesticides to control the pest attack, while agriculture field assistants are conducting demonstrations on the use of the pesticides in the infested sites.

The officials are advising the farmers to flush out water from the paddy fields and apply chemical pesticide and plant nutrients to save their paddy fields.

The DAO informed that his department has procured 5,000 bottles (100 ml each) of chemical pesticides for distribution among needy farmers.

“We have received a sanction of Rs 2 lakhs against pest control measures, but already purchased pesticides worth more than the sanctioned amount this year,” the DAO said, and expressed hope that the pest attacks would come under control if the pesticides and nutrients are properly applied.