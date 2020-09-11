State records 127 Covid-19+ve cases, 99 recover

ITANAGAR, Sep 10: The state recorded 127 Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday, with 99 recoveries.

Eleven of the total cases are symptomatic.

Fifty-seven cases were detected in the Itanagar capital region (ICR), of whom 24 were detected at the Banderdewa check gate, 17 at the paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar, 13 at the TRIHMS, two at the RKMH, and one at IRL in Naharlagun.

In Papum Pare, 14 cases were detected at the Hollongi check gate and four are from the ITBP who tested positive in a quarantine facility (QF).

East Siang reported 12 cases, of whom three are secondary contacts of a positive case detected earlier, one is a primary contact of a positive case detected earlier, two are APP personnel, and six tested positive at the Ruksin check gate.

Lower Subansiri reported 11 cases. Nine of the total cases are primary contacts and two are returnees from Assam and Manipur.

In Lower Dibang Valley, four are APP personnel, three are primary contacts, and three are returnees from the ICR and Likabali.

All five cases in Upper Siang were detected at the check gate.

Lohit reported three cases in the ITBP, while one other is from the military who tested positive in a QF.

All two cases in Tirap are returnees from Assam detected at the check gate.

One healthcare worker also tested positive in Upper Subansiri, while one other was reported from the flu clinic of the district hospital in Daporijo.

The two cases in Longding are ICR returnees.

One case each was detected in Kurung Kumey (ICR returnee), Namsai (West Bengal returnee), West Kameng (primary contact) and West Siang (ICR returnee).

Meanwhile, 99 people were discharged on the day, including 20 in Papum Pare, 17 in Changlang, 12 each in Changlang and East Siang, 10 in West Kameng, nine in East Kameng, six in Tawang, four in Namsai, two each in Shi-Yomi and Upper Siang, and one each in Leparada, Lower Siang, Anjaw, Lohit and Lower Subansiri.