Work on NH 415 packages begins

ITANAGAR, Sep 10: Work for the construction of Packages B and C of NH 415, from Papu Nallah to Banderdewa, commenced on Thursday with the identification of the assets falling within the right of way (RoW) and the proposed RoW by a committee headed by Naharlagun EAC Likha Radh.

The committee started its work at the Banderdewa check gate on Thursday.

The EAC informed that “identification is being carried out for the list of structures for demolition, and there shall be no fresh assessment for compensation.”

Meanwhile, ICR DC Komkar Dulom has urged the people to cooperate with the administration to ensure that the identification process is carried out smoothly. (DIPRO)