‘Plant trees to compensate for loss of forest cover’

MEBO, Sep 11: Local MLA Lombo Tayeng has initiated avenue plantations involving the local people, with a target to plant 1,000 saplings this year in and around the township here in East Siang district.

While launching the plantation drive at the government higher secondary school here on Friday, Tayeng appealed to the people to plant more trees to compensate for the loss of forest cover due to deforestation, and to stop environmental degradation.

Trees will be planted along the roads, all the government office premises, and in suitable spots in the town and market areas.

The MLA along with Mebo ADC Bani Lego, DFO (T) Tasi Mize and students planted 300 saplings of different species, which were provided by the Pasighat division of the territorial forest department.