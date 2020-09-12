Process of cleaning up Miao underway

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, Sep 11: The people of Miao township in Changlang district have breathed a sigh of relief at the initiative of the urban development (UD) department to collect garbage from every colony in the town. This has been a long-pending demand of the residents.

Expressing appreciation for the department, the local youths, under the banner of the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung, have called for proper waste management by using modern technology and machineries.

Presently, different kinds of garbage collected from the township are being disposed of in a wide open area in Bat Camp, 3 kms from the town, which is gradually causing pollution and a putrescent smell. The pollution level will go higher when there is smoke caused due to burning of garbage, especially plastic products.

With the growing population and economic activities, the state must focus on waste management to protect the state’s pristine biodiversity.

Though the UD department’s initiative is new, the people of Miao are cooperating with the new tradition of disposing of household garbage at a fixed time allotted by the department to various colonies.

The UD department along with the district administration could consider focusing on important projects, such as a waste management system, under any feasible scheme on public-private partnership.