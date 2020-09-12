State BMS for proper implementation for schemes for workers

ITANAGAR, Sep 11: The state unit of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has requested the state government to take effective measures for proper implementation of the welfare schemes for the workers in the state.

In a representation to the chief minister, the state BMS on Friday urged the government to chalk out plans to extend support to start MSMEs, provide essential healthcare facilities to the weaker sections, especially the workers, take urgent measures to stop huge

job losses, and “change the criteria for MGNREGA from family to individual.”

The organization further said that the government should take steps to ensure that the weaker sections of the society get ration items without much hindrance. It also urged the government to pay heed to the grievances of the construction workers, and to extend financial support to commercial transporters.

The state BMS said that various schemes initiated by the central government to ensure livelihoods, healthcare facility, food security and job creation for the workers have not been implemented properly in the state “due to lack of mechanism.”