151 fresh cases of Covid-19, 19 symptomatic

ITANAGAR, Sep 12: The state recorded 151 Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday, 19 of whom are symptomatic.

Sixty-three cases were recorded in the Itanagar capital region (ICR), of whom 31 were reported from the TRIHMS, 15 from the paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar, 13 from the Banderdewa check gate, three from the RKMH and one from the Covid care centre in the zoo area.

In Changlang, 14 are from the Assam Rifles who tested positive at a quarantine facility (QF) and eight are labourers and returnees from Assam.

Lower Dibang Valley reported 13 cases. Of these, five cases are in the GREF (returnees from Delhi, Haryana and Maharashtra), four are secondary contacts of a positive case detected earlier, two are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier, and two are returnees from Karnataka and Assam who tested positive at the check gate.

Upper Siang reported six cases in the GREF in QF, while four others are returnees from the ICR, West Siang and East Siang.

Six military personnel in QF and one West Bengal returnee tested positive in Tawang.

East Siang recorded one case at the Bakin Pertin General Hospital in Pasighat, and five others tested positive at the Ruksin check gate.

Three cases each were reported from the Gumto check gate and the Hollongi check gate in Papum Pare district.

Four cases each were detected in Longding (Kanubari CHC), Leparada (Assam returnees) and Kurung Kumey (ICR returnees).

All three cases in Tirap were reported from the flu clinic in the general hospital in Khonsa.

In Upper Subansiri, two from the BRTF were found positive in QF, while in Lower Subansiri one primary contact and one in Hapoli town tested positive.

One primary contact and a driver tested positive in West Siang.

Namsai (Aalo returnee), Anjaw (Assam returnee) and Lohit (check gate) detected one case each.

In the meantime, 128 people were discharged on Saturday, including 49 in the ICR.

Till date, 4,253 people have been discharged and 10 deaths have been reported.

The total number of active cases stands at 1,698.