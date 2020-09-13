Lekhi Hyundai showroom declared containment zone

ITANAGAR, Sep 12: The Itanagar capital region (ICR) district administration has declared the Neni Hyundai showroom and workshop as a containment zone, following the detection of Covid-19 positive cases among the staffers on Saturday.

The showroom is located in Lekhi village, along NH 415. It is said that 45 employees of the dealership have tested positive for Covid-19.

ICR DC Komkar Dulom in an order stated that several positive cases of Covid-19 were detected at the showroom “and there is a possibility of spread of Covid-19, if not contained in time, from the building and commercial establishment.”

The DA has restricted entry and exit at the showroom.

The employees will be moved out of the building for 14 days, and no unauthorized person will be allowed to enter the showroom without prior permission, the order read.

It informed that the ICR DMO will carry out rapid antigen and RT-PCR/TrueNat testing on all the employees.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that, considering the spike in Covid-19 positive cases in the state, including the ICR, the health department is calling an emergency meeting on Sunday to take stock of the situation.