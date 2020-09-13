UNHCR commends NGO for taking care of refugees

NEW DELHI, Sep 12: The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) has expressed appreciation for NGO Helping Hands for taking care of 746 refugees during the months of lockdown.

Besides food and shelter, the NGO provided the refugees – from Myanmar, Afghanistan and Tibet – with security, human rights lawyers, counsellors, medical treatment, etc, IPS officer Robin Hibu informed.

He said the NGO also facilitated education for the children of the refugees and livelihood options for the refugees themselves.

“The UN is the last ray of hope for vulnerable, displaced, uprooted, battered, discriminated, unfortunate people around the world. Helping Hands is in touch with other UN specialized organizations for succour and assistance to vulnerable section of society,” Hibu said.