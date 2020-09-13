Union demands early start of 2-lane road work in U/Subansiri

DAPORIJO, Sep 12: The Upper Subansiri District Students’ Union (USDSU) has appealed to the eastern zone highway CE to ensure that the construction of the two-lane Potin-Pangin road under the TAH in Upper Subansiri district starts from the next month, “with priority on the Daporijo-Dumporijo portion.”

The union urged the CE to issue directions to the road construction companies to start the construction work immediately. It said it is concerned that the start of the work might get delayed as the construction companies have not yet moved their men, machineries and equipment to the construction sites even though the work season is fast approaching.

The union urged the CE to give priority to the construction of the road from Daporijo to Dumporijo and the RCC bridge over the Subansiri river between the two places.

It also said that the construction work “should be started from various points instead of starting it from one side or point,” and urged the CE to take all initiative to ensure that the road construction starts from 10 October.

The union stated that, ever since the BRO has been withdrawn, the roads in the district are lying in a deplorable condition for want of maintenance.