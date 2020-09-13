CBOs of Nyapin to be part of development: Felix

ITANAGAR, Sep 12: Leaders of several clan-based organizations (CBO) of Nyapin assembly constituency have decided to be part of the development of the area as well as the state, said Home Minister Bamang Felix.

Addressing a meeting with representatives of the constituency’s CBOs at the DK convention centre here, Felix, who is also the Nyapin MLA, said “communication, education and health sector are the major source of development and the house has decided to make a unified permanent body which shall work for better development of area and assembly constituency, district and state.”

He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for sanctioning the 136 km road project connecting Nyapin assembly constituency in Kurung Kumey district with Chayang Tajo assembly constituency in East Kameng district.

“All the leaders will go to their respective places and seek the support of their people for developmental projects in their areas and convince the people not to take compensation and meet again before 30 November,” Felix added.