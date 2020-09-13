DDSE urged to ensure presence of staff

RAGA, Sep 12: The All Kamle District Students’ Union (AKDSU) has urged the deputy director of school education (DDSE) here to ensure the presence of staffers in his office during office hours.

In a representation it submitted to the DDSE on 9 September, the union said that people from far-flung areas of the district who visit the DDSE office for official purposes return without their work done due to unavailability of office staff.

“Most of the time, the visitors find not a single DDSE office staff during office hours,” the union claimed.

It also urged the DDSE to ensure “transfer of student grants under various schemes and stipends through the DBT/accounts mode, so that every genuine beneficiaries and schools can get benefits provided by the government.”

The AKDSU also reiterated its demand that the DDSE vacate the quarters of the government higher secondary school here, which are occupied by his office staff, within seven days. It said that newly-posted teachers to the school are facing accommodation problems as the school quarters are occupied by the DDSE staff.

Also alleging irregularities in payment of honorariums to the cooks-cum-helpers working under the MDM scheme, the union urged the DDSE to “consider timely payment of honorarium under MDM scheme through bank accounts.”

Earlier, the AKDSU had submitted a representation to the DC, requesting him to resolve the accommodation problem of the newly-posted trained graduate teachers to the GHSS. It said that the DDSE office, which is running temporarily from the school campus, should be shifted to another location in order to accommodate the newly-posted teachers in the teachers’ quarters which are occupied by the DDSE staff.