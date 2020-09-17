221 cases reported in state, 46 symptomatic

ITANAGAR, Sep 16: The state has recorded 221 fresh cases of Covid-19 taking the total to 6692 positive cases.

Itanagar capital region recorded 98 cases with 30 from the paid quarantine testing centre, 24 in TRIHMS, 23 in Heema Hospital, eight reported from Niba Hospital, seven from CCC-SOA, and four from Central Jail, Jully.

Papum Pare reported 33 cases with 17 being GREF personnel and 14 in check gates.

Of the total 221 cases, 46 are reported to be symptomatic which is the highest so far.

A total of 121 people have been discharged with the highest being in the capital region (see report P-3).

On Wednesday, 2753 samples were collected.

A total of 1440 people are in state-run hospitals, while 452 are in home isolation, according to the health department.

Thirteen people have died of the virus in the state, including three frontline workers.