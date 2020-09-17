Entry of labourers to ICR suspended temporarily

ITANAGAR, Sep 16: Given the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom has suspended the entry of labourers from outside the state to the capital region from 16 to 29 September.

However, labourers of central/state government projects and for special and emergent projects have been exempted from this temporary suspension of entry, the DC informed.

Additionally, 160 persons were fined Rs 500 each for not wearing masks, while six were fined Rs 200 each for spitting in public in the last two days within the capital region.

The current Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) prescribe imposition of a fine of Rs 500 for each offence for not wearing masks and Rs 200 for spitting in public.

The DC appealed to the people to follow the SOPs and also sought their cooperation in preventing further spread of the virus.

The DC also informed that the celebration of the Vishwakarma Puja on 17 September will be permitted in a low profile manner and the celebration should be confined to an individual level only.

Unlike previous years, there will be no procession or immersion of idols in the rivers and streams this time post puja celebration. (DIPRO)