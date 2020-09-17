Elephant calf separated from herd

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, Sep 16: Two agriculture labourers rescued a male elephant calf from a WRC field in Yagrung near here in East Siang district on Monday.

Later, the baby elephant was handed over to the officials of the Pasighat Terrestrial Forest Division.

The forest officials suspect that “the heavy water current of Remi stream may have swept away the calf and separated the animal from its parents.”

DFO (T) Tashi Mize asked the villagers to inform if they hear any sound of elephants nearby so that reunion of the calf with the herd can be initiated.

Stating that the calf is currently under their custody, Tashi said the animal will be sent to Seijosa for rehabilitation if needed.

There is an elephant corridor at Yagrung-Tekang hills linking Poba RF along Assam-Arunachal boundary and Gutin RF at RamleBango (Nari-Koyu) area under Siang region.

In 2018, the foresters had rescued another elephant calf from Kiyit village (Mebo). The calf was isolated from the herd.